Where to find all Tover Tokens and unlock all cosmetics for the Snap Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3

Customizable skins have become a core part of the battle pass in Fortnite. Snap is the official customizable battle pass skin in Chapter three, season three. Players can unlock Snap in the first page of the battle pass for nine stars.
Once you unlock Snap, you’ll be able to unlock new styles for him by completing challenges around the map. You’ll need to collect three Tover Tokens to complete each challenge. There are a total of 39 tokens on the map scattered in 13 locations.
Here’s where you can find all the Tover Tokens and unlock all cosmetics for the Snap Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3.
All Tover Token locations in Condo Canyon
The three Tover Tokens in Condo Canyon can be found in the following locations:
- Inside Pawn Shop at the southwest of the landmark
- Inside the waffle restaurant
- On top of the building with the green roof in the southeast section of the landmark
All Tover Token locations in Shifty Shafts
All the Tover Tokens in Shifty Shafts can be found at the base of the northwest mountain. Each will be located at different entrances.
All Tover Token locations in Rave Cave
All the Tover Tokens in Rave Cave can be collected by using the Screwballer roller coaster with a Baller. They’re all placed on the track.
All Tover Token locations in The Ruins
The three Tover Tokens in the Ruins can be found in the following locations:
- Southern stairs
- Eastern stairs
- In the middle of the ruins
All Tover Token locations in Synapse Station / Lil’ Shafty
The three Tover Tokens in Synapse Station is located in a mining cave called Lil’ Shafty. The cave is to the left of Synapse Station and all Tokens can be found in the cave.
All Tover Token locations in Sanctuary
The three Tover Tokens in Sanctuary can be found in the following locations:
- The northern part of the landmark
- The middle of Sanctuary
- The southern part of the landmark, cornfields
All Tover Token locations in Reality Falls
The three Tover Tokens in Reality Falls can be found in the following locations:
- The base of the Reality Tree
- The top of the Reality Tree
- Behind the waterfall, west of Reality Tree
All Tover Token locations in Rocky Reels
The three Tover Tokens in Rocky Reels can be found in the following locations:
- The building in the north of the landmark
- The playground located toward the east
- The concession stand, south of Rocky Reels
All Tover Token locations in Seven Outpost VII
The three Tover Tokens in Seven Outpost VII can be found in the following locations:
- West of the island
- East of the island
- The boat dock
All Tover Token locations in Sleepy Sound
The three Tover Tokens in Sleepy Sound can be found in the following locations:
- Fishstick’s restaurant
- Noms grocery store
- The middle of the road in the northern part of the landmark
All Tover Token locations in The Joneses
The three Tover Tokens in The Joneses can be found in the following locations:
- The trailer around the southern part of the landmark
- Outside of the southeastern shooting gallery
- The northern shack
All Tover Token locations in Logjam Lumberyard
The three Tover Tokens in Logjam Lumberyard can be found in the following locations:
- The boat dock at the south of the landmark
- The pile of trees at the westside
- The reboot van
All Tover Token locations in Greasy Grove
The three Tover Tokens in Greasy Grove can be found on top of the large mushrooms.