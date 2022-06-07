Where to find all Tover Tokens and unlock all cosmetics for the Snap Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3

Have you discovered the map yet?

Customizable skins have become a core part of the battle pass in Fortnite. Snap is the official customizable battle pass skin in Chapter three, season three. Players can unlock Snap in the first page of the battle pass for nine stars.

Once you unlock Snap, you’ll be able to unlock new styles for him by completing challenges around the map. You’ll need to collect three Tover Tokens to complete each challenge. There are a total of 39 tokens on the map scattered in 13 locations.

Here’s where you can find all the Tover Tokens and unlock all cosmetics for the Snap Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3.

All Tover Token locations in Condo Canyon

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in Condo Canyon can be found in the following locations:

Inside Pawn Shop at the southwest of the landmark

Inside the waffle restaurant

On top of the building with the green roof in the southeast section of the landmark

All Tover Token locations in Shifty Shafts

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All the Tover Tokens in Shifty Shafts can be found at the base of the northwest mountain. Each will be located at different entrances.

All Tover Token locations in Rave Cave

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All the Tover Tokens in Rave Cave can be collected by using the Screwballer roller coaster with a Baller. They’re all placed on the track.

All Tover Token locations in The Ruins

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in the Ruins can be found in the following locations:

Southern stairs

Eastern stairs

In the middle of the ruins

All Tover Token locations in Synapse Station / Lil’ Shafty

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in Synapse Station is located in a mining cave called Lil’ Shafty. The cave is to the left of Synapse Station and all Tokens can be found in the cave.

All Tover Token locations in Sanctuary

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in Sanctuary can be found in the following locations:

The northern part of the landmark

The middle of Sanctuary

The southern part of the landmark, cornfields

All Tover Token locations in Reality Falls

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in Reality Falls can be found in the following locations:

The base of the Reality Tree

The top of the Reality Tree

Behind the waterfall, west of Reality Tree

All Tover Token locations in Rocky Reels

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in Rocky Reels can be found in the following locations:

The building in the north of the landmark

The playground located toward the east

The concession stand, south of Rocky Reels

All Tover Token locations in Seven Outpost VII

The three Tover Tokens in Seven Outpost VII can be found in the following locations:

West of the island

East of the island

The boat dock

All Tover Token locations in Sleepy Sound

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in Sleepy Sound can be found in the following locations:

Fishstick’s restaurant

Noms grocery store

The middle of the road in the northern part of the landmark

All Tover Token locations in The Joneses

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in The Joneses can be found in the following locations:

The trailer around the southern part of the landmark

Outside of the southeastern shooting gallery

The northern shack

All Tover Token locations in Logjam Lumberyard

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in Logjam Lumberyard can be found in the following locations:

The boat dock at the south of the landmark

The pile of trees at the westside

The reboot van

All Tover Token locations in Greasy Grove

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The three Tover Tokens in Greasy Grove can be found on top of the large mushrooms.