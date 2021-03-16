Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Chapter Two, season six of Fortnite went live on March 16 with a new story and awesome skins. The first set of weekly quests is also available for players to complete and start unlocking new tiers of their battle passes.
Alongside all the new cosmetics and changes, there are also a couple of new fish types that were added to the game this season. While it may not mean much to some players, collectors will be all over the map trying to discover all the new fish of this season.
Some fish will require you to use a Pro fishing rod, which you can obtain by upgrading a version of the item. Using a Pro fishing rod will increase your chances of catching rarer fish. Considering some fish will also be exclusive to the nighttime, you may need more than a few matches to catch all of them.
Team Rumble matches can be a better alternative to try and catch most of the fish on this list since you’ll be respawning every time you get knocked down by an enemy player.
Here's where you can find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six.
Coastal areas
- Black Slurpfish - Can only be found at night
- Black Striped Shield Fısh
- Blue Small Fry
- Chum Hop Flopper
- Purple Jellyfish
- Sky Blue Spicy Fish
Fish that can be found anywhere
- Black and Blue Shield Fish
- Black Small Fry - Can only be found at night
- Blue Cuddle Fish
- Blue Flopper
- Blue Slurpfish
- Blue Stink Flopper
- Clown Stink Flopper
- Cuddle Fish
- Dark Vangaurd Jellyfish - Can only be found at night, mostly around Slurpy Swamp
- Drift Hop Flopper
- Green Cuddle Fish
- Green Flopper
- Light Blue Shield Fish
- Light Blue Small Fry
- Molten Spicy Fish
- Orange Cuddle Fish
- Orange Flopper
- Orange Stink Flopper
- Pink Shield Fish - Pro fishing rod required
- Purple Stink Flopper
- Purple Top Small Fry
- Red Cuddle Fish
- Slurp Jellyfish
- Stink Flopper
- Tan Small Fry
- Vendetta Flopper - Requires a Pro fishing rod
Forest areas
- Coho Hop Flopper
- Drift Spicy Fish
- Green Shield Fish
Mountainous areas
- Atlantic Hop Flopper - Requires a Pro fishing rod
- Peely Jellyfish
- Purple Slurpfish
- White Spotted Spicy Fish
Swamp areas
- Chinook Hop Flopper
- Cuddle Jellyfish
- Southern Spicy Fish
- White Slurpfish - Can only be found at night and requires a Pro fishing rod
- Yellow Slurpfish