Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Chapter Two, season six of Fortnite went live on March 16 with a new story and awesome skins. The first set of weekly quests is also available for players to complete and start unlocking new tiers of their battle passes.

Alongside all the new cosmetics and changes, there are also a couple of new fish types that were added to the game this season. While it may not mean much to some players, collectors will be all over the map trying to discover all the new fish of this season.

Some fish will require you to use a Pro fishing rod, which you can obtain by upgrading a version of the item. Using a Pro fishing rod will increase your chances of catching rarer fish. Considering some fish will also be exclusive to the nighttime, you may need more than a few matches to catch all of them.

Team Rumble matches can be a better alternative to try and catch most of the fish on this list since you’ll be respawning every time you get knocked down by an enemy player.

Here's where you can find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six.

Coastal areas

Black Slurpfish - Can only be found at night

Black Striped Shield Fısh

Blue Small Fry

Chum Hop Flopper

Purple Jellyfish

Sky Blue Spicy Fish

Fish that can be found anywhere

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Black Small Fry - Can only be found at night

Blue Cuddle Fish

Blue Flopper

Blue Slurpfish

Blue Stink Flopper

Clown Stink Flopper

Cuddle Fish

Dark Vangaurd Jellyfish - Can only be found at night, mostly around Slurpy Swamp

Drift Hop Flopper

Green Cuddle Fish

Green Flopper

Light Blue Shield Fish

Light Blue Small Fry

Molten Spicy Fish

Orange Cuddle Fish

Orange Flopper

Orange Stink Flopper

Pink Shield Fish - Pro fishing rod required

Purple Stink Flopper

Purple Top Small Fry

Red Cuddle Fish

Slurp Jellyfish

Stink Flopper

Tan Small Fry

Vendetta Flopper - Requires a Pro fishing rod

Forest areas

Coho Hop Flopper

Drift Spicy Fish

Green Shield Fish

Mountainous areas

Atlantic Hop Flopper - Requires a Pro fishing rod

Peely Jellyfish

Purple Slurpfish

White Spotted Spicy Fish

Swamp areas