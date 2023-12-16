Where is Krampus in Fortnite?

Whether you’re trying to help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest 2023 or use a Sneaky Snowmando Prop Disguise near him, you’ll first need to find him on the map.

Krampus is a boss on the Fortnite map, and he has his own place in the snowy hills. He is more of a hostile host, though, so you should get some loot before you head to his location. When I visited Krampus’s house in Fortnite, I also encountered other players on the premises who challenged my claim at Krampus’s Present Stash.

Where to Find Krampus in Fortnite’s Winterfest 2023

It’s technically the south pole of Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports If the bus flies from a distance, you can expect this place to be empty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Krampus south of Hazy Hillside in Fortnite. When you go to the marked location on the following map, you’ll see a house, and Krampus will be inside unless someone lures him outside.

During my playtests, someone had already made it to Krampus’s house before me and they were battling outside on the snow. If there aren’t any outside threats, you can help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest by defeating him in battle.

How to deploy a beacon at Krampus’ present stash in Fortnite

Krampus’ presents will be just outside of his house in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Krampus’s present stash is just outside his house. To deploy a beacon, you’ll only need to get near the present stash and use the interaction button.

During this time, Krampus may try to attack you if he detects your presence, so I recommend either taking him out first to save you the trouble or being sneaky and avoiding him altogether. One way to sneak past Krampus is to use a Sneaky Snowmando disguise.

How to use a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise near Krampus in Fortnite

You’ll first need to find a Snowmando item to complete this quest. The Sneaky Snowmando item in Fortnite can be found as ground loot, or you can also buy it from Leelah in Stormy Station.

If you have a Snowmando in your inventory, head to Krampus’s house and use it before entering. You’ll automatically complete the quest as you walk into Krampus’ cabin in the Snowmando suit.

Rewards for defeating Krampus in Fortnite

My Krampus was taking a walk around the mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports A blue chest will spawn when you defeat Krampus. Screenshot by Dot Esports And a Legendary weapon will be yours when you loot the chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you defeat Krampus in Fortnite, you’ll able to loot a special chest that only spawns after his demise. Inside this chest, there is a guaranteed legendary weapon drop.

I received the Ambush Hammer Pump Shotgun in one match, but in the next match I received a Legendary SMG from Krampus, so it appears a variety of weapons can be picked up from the chest.