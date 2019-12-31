When will Lightsabers be taken out of Fortnite?

Since the crazy Fortnite x Star Wars event a few weeks ago, players have been able to find Lightsabers scattered across the map to help them on their quest for a Victory Royale.

But the overpowered weapons of the Sith and Jedi are expected to leave the game at some point.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter As of now the Lightsabers are scheduled to be removed from default modes on January 7!

Lightsabers are scheduled to be removed from Fortnite’s default modes on Jan. 7, according to prominent data miner HYPEX. This hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games, however.

HYPEX only said that they’ll be removed from default game modes, like Solo, Duos, and Squads, though. That means Lightsabers could still be in the game in the form of a Star Wars LTM or future LTM similar to what we saw with the Avengers and Thanos stuff.

The removal of Lightsabers could also, in theory, collide with the next season of content for the game when Chapter Two, season two begins. This doesn’t seem likely, however, since Epic revealed in November that Fortnite Chapter Two, season one will end in early February 2020.