When is Battle Bus Fast Travel being added to LEGO Fortnite?

For the first time, explorers in the world of LEGO Fortnite will finally get to travel with no hassle thanks to the upcoming addition of Fast Travel systems.

This Fast Travel system has been a long-awaited addition to LEGO Fortnite, especially with how large some worlds can become. Depending on how far players explore, there are no bounds to how large these various procedurally generated worlds can become. This also means players must travel massive distances.

If you’re one of many players who have been asking for a fast travel system in LEGO Fortnite, here is everything we know about the Battle Bus Fast Travel system’s release date.

LEGO Fortnite’s Battle Bus Fast Travel system release date

This vast world is getting a bit smaller. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this time, Epic Games has not revealed exactly when the Battle Bus Fast Travel system will be dropping onto LEGO Fortnite’s live servers. Epic has only said it will be added to the game in a “free patch” coming “soon.” Although this might not be the answer everyone was hoping for, this should still provide some relief for those who weren’t sure if a fast travel system was ever going to be added.

In LEGO Fortnite, traveling long distances can be a tedious task, even with the various vehicles and other mobile systems you can create in the game. Whether you’re in a flying machine, car, or a makeshift train system, you’ll need a ton of resources and plenty of time on your hands to go from point A to point B.

A fast travel system would help streamline the process since players no longer have to waste time moving from base to base, especially if they’ve settled in several biomes across their entire playthrough. It’d be very convenient for people to simply load up into the Battle Bus and skip the travel time, giving them even more time to explore, battle, and loot.

This article will be updated when we learn more details on the release date for LEGO Fortnite’s Battle Bus Fast Travel system.

