LEGO Fortnite is finally adding one highly requested method of transportation

Ever since LEGO Fortnite’s release, players have been clamoring for faster and more efficient ways to travel the world. In an upcoming update, Epic Games is finally adding one of the best ways to jump from one place to another: fast travel.

Fast travel is a normal addition found in open-world games, and in LEGO Fortnite‘s procedurally generated world, there can be massive expanses between regions and bases. There are many different forms of travel, including flying machines, land vehicles, and other ways to blast off and discover the world.

We've got a Battle Bus fast traveling in a free update to LEGO Fortnite soon! 👀 pic.twitter.com/p2GNszH2JW — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) July 23, 2024

Even still, it takes far too long to travel between areas, especially with how inconsistent things can be with the various vehicles in the game. As a result, Epic will be adding a fast travel system to the game in the form of a Battle Bus Fast Travel Station.

Being added as a new build for various villages, multiple players can apparently use the station at once, but the resources needed have not been revealed by the developers just yet. Additionally, the release date for the Fast Travel patch has not been officially set either, but it was slated as a “free update” that’s coming soon.

LEGO Fortnite does not have a set update schedule, but there have been multiple large updates over the last year that have introduced several highly requested additions to the game. From fishing mechanics to new regions to discover and powered vehicles with built-in steering, there have been many exciting moments for LEGO fans, but this should be a welcome sight for longtime enthusiasts.

