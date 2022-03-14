When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2 begin?

Since the beginning of December 2021, Fortnite players have been exploring the flipped island and everything that arrived with it during the first season of Chapter three. The past months have been packed with content, from the Winter Fest celebrations to new POI’s and theme weeks, during which the bows made a limited-time return and chickens took over the island.

Now that Chapter three, season one is nearing its end, players have found themselves wondering when exactly the new season will arrive?

Unlike at the end of many other seasons, there hasn’t been a big build-up for the season finale or a countdown for an in-game event this time around. Something is going on on the Fortnite island-like earthquakes surrounding Tilted Towers—but players have been kept in the dark of what exactly will happen, and when.

The current battle pass states Saturday, March 19 as the end date for season one. While Fortnite’s usual update schedule brings players new content every Tuesday, it’s not uncommon for events to happen on other days of the week—Chapter three launched on a Sunday, after all.

v20.00 has been added to Staging servers and will be released next weekend, unless Epic changes their plans last second! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 10, 2022

According to data-miners, the new update has already been added to staging servers and is set to launch next weekend. Considering we’re only moving into a new season, there shouldn’t be excessive downtime between the end of season one and the beginning of season two, making the start date for Fortnite Chapter Three, season two March 19.