When does Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8 end? | Dot Esports

All good things must come to an end, and Fortnite seasons are no different.

We are entering into the eighth season of Fortnite Chapter Two, and with it has come plenty of new skins, weapons, and gameplay changes to keep players entertained. Throughout season eight, players will need to make the most of their gameplay to acquire all that the battle pass has to offer, including the highly anticipated introduction of Marvel’s Carnage, which is the final reward.

Fortnite Cubed will begin later today on Sept. 13, but thanks to the quick work of data miners, we now know when it will be coming to an end.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 end?

Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight begins on Sept. 13 and will end on Dec. 5, giving fans a brand new season right in time for the holidays.

This timeline keeps the trend of having a new season roughly every three months, with the previous season seven drawing to a conclusion on Sept. 12 after beginning in June 8.

With this in mind, it’s likely season nine will run from Dec. 6 until early March, though this is far from confirmed and Epic Games could change it up.

Starting today, there will be around three months to go until Fortnite Cubed draws to a close, so there should be more than enough time for players to explore and earn everything the game has to offer.