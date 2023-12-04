The launch of Fortnite Festival is right around the corner.

Fortnite Festival, an upcoming music game, is set to launch on Dec. 9 and the Island Code is already available for players.

Knowing the Fortnite Festival Island Code beforehand is important because if you have it, you can jump into the game as soon as it launches on Dec. 9. Many players will be searching for it when Fortnite Festival is live, potentially leading to long queues as we saw during the Eminem event.

What is Fortnite Festival?

Can you imagine possibly playing instruments in Fortnite? Image by Dot Esports

Fortnite Festival is a “new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists,” according to Epic Games. The game will be directly accessed via Fortnite, so it’s basically a new game mode.

While we don’t know anything about Fortnite Festival’s mechanics yet, the game is being developed by the Guitar Hero and Rock Band developer Harmonix. The hype is as big as you could imagine because the first season will be centered around the world-famous popstar The Weeknd. If leaks are true, other famous bands and artists such as Lady Gaga, Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Toto, and Alice Cooper will also be featured in Fortnite Festival in the future.

What’s the Fortnite Festival Island Code?

To play Fortnite Festival, you need to access Fortnite‘s base game and enter an Island Code. For now, Fortnite Festival is disabled, but the Island Code is already available: 9999-0000-1004.

Take note of the code and check out Fortnite Festival when the game mode becomes available on Saturday, Dec. 9. Though we imagine Epic is preparing the servers for it, there will almost certainly be issues as thousands of players flood in.