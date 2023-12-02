There are currently 30 minute queues to get into Fortnite for the upcoming Eminem event

The ending of any Fortnite season and its accompanying event is always an occasion to celebrate (except for Fracture, which we don’t talk about). The conclusion event for the brief Fortnite OG season, dubbed The Big Bang, has already set itself apart: even before the event’s official start, players across all platforms are being slammed with queues up to half an hour just to get inside and play the game.

For anyone wanting to hop in and witness the event for themselves without having been camped out by their console for an hour, claiming a spot on the overloaded servers is easier said than done.

The final countdown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reason why, granted, isn’t hard to figure out: The Big Bang is the first season-ender event to include a celebrity guest, namely legendary rapper Eminem, and serves as the ending to Fortnite‘s most popular season in months.

This is a developing story. We will update the article soon as we learn more information.