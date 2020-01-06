What time does Fortnite’s Winterfest end?

The holiday season is coming to a close for Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2019. Players have less than 24 hours to complete their challenges and unwrap gifts.

There are 16 Winterfest challenges that fans could complete to be awarded with event-exclusive items beginning on Dec. 18.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Fans have until Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8am CT to unwrap their free gifts and collect challenges in the Winterfest Lodge. After that time passes, the Lodge will no longer be available to interact with.

The Winterfest rewards and free gifts have exclusive items that won’t be available in the Item Shop, so be sure to log on and claim them.

Winterfest 2019 was a great event for Fortnite players since each day unlocked an unvaulted weapon, new challenge, and other fun activities to enjoy.

Did Santa treat everybody well for Christmas? We certainly have tons of new cosmetics to use in 2020.