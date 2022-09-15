What time does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 launch?

It’s that time of the year again when Fortnite introduces a new season, this time bringing the ominous Chrome as a new threat to the island. While we don’t know much, Epic Games did release three teasers showing the new Chrome liquid taking over different settings and people. Many players are eager to know when they’ll be able to see what this new season has in store.

As with every update, Epic has announced the downtime ahead of time, starting at 1am CT. This isn’t the official start time of the season, however. Because of this, many players want to know when they can expect Chapter Three, season four of Fortnite will launch.

Here’s all the info you need to know about what time Fortnite Chapter Three, season four launches.

What time does Fortnite Chapter Three, season four launch?

In the past, Epic Games has usually only kept the servers offline in between seasons for a few hours. This could mean that the server may come back online anywhere from 3am to 4am CT, give or take. When the downtime starts, players will be given a closer look at the trailer, showing off everything players will be able to play with only a few short hours later.

While players won’t know what’s in this next season until the early morning on Sept. 18, Fortnite has been posting lots of teasers on social media and different consoles’ shop pages. Because of this, we have a good idea of a few of the skins coming to next season’s battle pass.

With the Fortnitemares event set to begin sometime during next season too, it’s looking like we’re going to be getting a spooky season this fall.