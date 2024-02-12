Category:
What is the Reaper’s Showtime emote in Fortnite?

Do a little song and dance.
Scott Duwe
Published: Feb 12, 2024 02:51 pm
Fortnite Infinite Drift Pack
Image via Epic Games

Every once in a while, a new Fortnite emote takes over the game. That’s exactly what “Reaper’s Showtime” is.

The dance emote for 300 V-Bucks appeared in Fortnite’s store on Feb. 11, and everyone who’s played the game and seen it in the store has been looking for more information. Reaper’s Showtime has been popping off in the hours following its release, but just what is it and what’s it all about?

Here’s everything there is to know about Fortnite’s “Reaper’s Showtime” emote.

Where is Fortnite ‘Reaper’s Showtime’ emote from?

Reaper's Showtime Hazbin Hotel Fortnite emote
Not bad for 300 V-Bucks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reaper’s Showtime emote in Fortnite is a tribute to the Prime Video animated series, Hazbin Hotel, and a character named Alastor AKA the “Radio Demon.”

While Hazbin Hotel premiered a pilot in 2019, a full season debuted just earlier this year in January 2024. The song featured in the emote is a fan-made song called “Insane,” by Black Gryph0n and Baasik. It’s very popular and has been endorsed by the creator of the show.

Black Gryph0n posted a video of themself enjoying their song with the emote on Twitter/X on Feb. 11, the day it was added to the Fortnite store, confirming their involvement in the collaboration.

Hazbin Hotel is the story of Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom,” the show’s Fandom Wiki description reads. “She opens a hotel in hopes that patients will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the ‘Radio Demon’ reaches out to Charlie to assist in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

The show just finished its first season with a finale on Feb. 2, 2024, after season two had already been confirmed in late 2023, so fans of the series can enjoy the emote and song while they wait for more episodes—or just annoy everyone in their pre-game lobby with the catchy tune and dance moves.

The show has blown up in popularity ever since the first full season premiered, and it seems as though someone at Epic Games is a big fan, too. All eight episodes of the first season can now be streamed on Prime Video.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.