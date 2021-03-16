What is the new Makeshift weapon and how to upgrade it in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6? | Dot Esports

Fortnite‘s new season is out and the new primal theme has brought new features, like the possibility of taming wild animals and crafting your own weapons. You could only find weapons around the map before, but now you can find Makeshift weapons and craft Primal and Mechanical upgrades.

The base weapon types, such as the rifle, shotgun, and bow, have a Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical version now. The Makeshift weapon is the most basic version and you can upgrade it to either Primal or Mechanical using crafting materials.

The difference between the versions lies in their damage and fire rate stats. The best one will depend on your playstyle, so try out the different types and versions of weapons to see which one fits you best.

Most weapons have only one version of the new Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical types. But the bow can have more than one type of upgrade of the same version, like the Mechanical Explosive Bow and the Mechanical Shockwave Bow, for example.

Here are all of the new Makeshift, Primal and Mechanical versions of weapons available in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six:

Primal Pistol

Primal Rifle

Makeshift Rifle

Primal SMG

Makeshift Submachine Gun

Primal Shotgun

Makeshift Shotgun

Mechanical Bow

Makeshift Bow

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Primal Stink Bow

Primal Flame Bow

To start making your own weapons, you'll need to find a Makeshift version of one to use as a base. You'll need to have either Animal Bones or Mechanical Parts to upgrade your weapon.

Primal weapons require Animal Bones and tend to deal more damage than other weapons. After you hunt any animal, collect its bones and, with the Makeshift weapon in your inventory, interact with it to craft a Primal weapon.

Mechanical weapons, on the other hand, are more precise and consume Mechanical Parts. Collect the Mechanical Parts and follow the same process as you would with the Primal weapon. You can create famous weapons such as the Pump Shotgun, the Revolver, and the Assault Rifle.

You can do the same steps with the bow, but there are four more possibilities after you upgrade it to a Primal or Mechanical version (two varieties for each one). Try combining inflammable substances or organisms to see what gets you the Mechanical Explosive Bow, Mechanical Shockwave Bow, Primal Stink Bow, and Primal Flame Bow.