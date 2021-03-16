How to collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses or tractors in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Fortnite‘s season six, Chapter two is just around the corner and many of its new features, cosmetics, and challenges, have leaked just hours before its introduction to the game.

Among them, the challenges of week one, two, and three were shared online. Tons of players who want to unlock the various and exclusive rewards of the battle pass will want to rush to complete them.

Season six will last around three months, and will offer many challenges for players to complete all 100 tiers of the battle pass. Some of those quests will require the players to use the crafting mechanics by collecting various mechanical parts. Here is how to do it and what can be collected.

How to collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses or tractors in Fortnite Chapter two, season six?

The mechanic itself is quite straightforward. The real challenge will be to find the items to take the parts from, and doing it without being killed by opponents who have the same idea as you.

In order to get the parts, you have to destroy vehicles. They can be cars, trailers, buses, or tractors.

They will drop one or several parts that can then be taken into your inventory. Those parts can be used to craft items. The list of items that can be crafted is located in the crafting inventory, with the list of ingredients required shown when clicking on them.

Be careful if you try and destroy the vehicles with your pickaxe, because at a certain point, they will begin to create smoke and will then explode a short while later. You'd better stand aside when it happens, or risk losing health for a paltry reward.

The vehicles can be found all around the map, but Lazy Lake is an especially good spot to find numerous cars in the streets and near the houses.