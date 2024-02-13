What is the Make Some Waves emote in Fortnite?

Have you been making some waves in Fortnite? Apparently, a lot of gamers have thanks to the “Make Some Waves” emote.

The new emote was added to the Fortnite Shop on Feb. 12, and since then, the catchy beats have been heard throughout lobbies in all game modes. The new emote is available for 500 V-Bucks, and it’s been such a hit that players are looking for more information on it.

“Padam, padam / I hear it and I know / Padam, padam / I know you wanna take me home / Padam / And get to know me close / Padam, padam/ When your heart goes / Padam, padam,” the electronic dance song lyrics say.

Here’s everything there is to know about Fortnite’s newest dance emote, “Make Some Waves.”

‘Make Some Waves’ Fortnite emote, explained

The “Make Some Waves” emote is inspired by singer Kylie Minogue, her song “Padam Padam,” and TikTok duo Brookie and Jessie.

The TikTokers first uploaded a video of the two of them dancing to Minogue’s song last June, and Minogue soon joined up with them for a duet on the app. The dance emote in Fortnite is inspired by the moves in the TikTok, as seen below.

The emote is great, but the song itself is, as the kids say, a “banger.” A good chunk of the song can be heard in the actual TikTok that inspired it, below, when Minogue surprised the TikTokers and their over 3.8 million followers with the duet.

This emote is the latest in a long line that has been inspired by musicians, TikTok creators, and all of those in between. It’s a great way for pop culture to continue to make its way into Fortnite while also giving credit to the creators who made both the songs and the dances popular.

TikTok is so big that it actually has a very impressive way of reinvigorating artists’ songs by creators with large followings sharing them with their young, droving audiences. Minogue has been making music for decades, but the influence of TikTok can’t be denied in helping to make the song even more popular than it already might have been.

Fortnite’s nightly shop resets are always popular among players because emotes like this are often added without any prior announcements, so gamers often love to check the shop as soon as it refreshes around 6pm CT each night. And with cool emotes like this, it’s easy to see why.