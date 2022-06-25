What is the Hidden Leaf Village map code in Fortnite?

Each Fortnite season is unique in its own way. From the map changes to collaborations, Epic Games tries its best to keep the game fresh for all the players. As part of its partnerships, Epic adds in-game map elements or standalone maps in addition to skins and cosmetics. In addition to its place in Naruto fans’ hearts, the Hidden Leaf Village also appears as a custom map in Fortnite.

The first time you load the map, you’ll have time to explore and admire the scenery, but you’ll also have to complete several challenges to earn all the rewards.

The Hidden Leaf Village Map Code: 0610-6440-1958

You’ll need to launch Fortnite and launch Creative mode on the main menu. From there, go to the portals that let you go to different islands. G to one and press Island Code in its pop-up menu. Copy and paste the code, and press enter. In the Hidden Leaf Village map, you’ll need to find Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi to pick up the challenges. Completing the challenges will allow players to unlock new locations alongside granting them some XP.

Even if you miss out on visiting the Hidden Leaf Village, there’s a decent chance it will come back in the future. Epic tends to re-introduce its old content to give players who haven’t tried it a chance, and the developer may even introduce additional challenges with rewards.