What is the Disney and Epic Games collaboration? New $1.5B partnership, explained

Disney and Epic Games are coming together to “collaborate on an all-new games and entertainment universe” that will interoperate with Fortnite and provide experiences where users can play, watch, create, and shop.

In addition to kickstarting this collaborative, multiyear universe, Disney has invested $1.5 billion into Epic Games and acquired an equity stake, meaning the global media giant is now a part owner of the game publisher.

Now, Disney and Epic Games are no strangers to each other: Disney properties like Marvel and Star Wars have made numerous appearances within Fortnite, and several games using Disney IP have been made using the Epic-owned Unreal Engine. But what exactly is this new collaboration, and how big will it be?

What exactly is the Disney x Fortnite game universe?

Both Disney and Epic Games have only used really vague and general language to describe what is surely going to be a massive project, but it does sound a lot like a Disney gaming metaverse that will be heavily connected to Fortnite.

It checks all the metaverse boxes: multiplayer gaming, the sharing of user-generated content, the ability to purchase things within the experience, and social interaction between users. Fortnite accomplished this by connecting its own lore to other franchises and IP, but now, Disney appears to be getting a comprehensive one that will still be connected to Fortnite. All of this will be powered by and built on the Unreal Engine.

Of course, all we have to infer on so far is just the announcement by Disney. As time goes on, there will certainly be more to learn about what the Disney x Fortnite “entertainment universe” will look like.

What Disney brands or franchises will be included?

This looks big. Image via Disney

The Disney x Fortnite “entertainment universe” will feature “content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.” As you can imagine, this collection of franchises features numerous different IPs.

In the promotional image for the Disney x Epic Games announcement, you can see notable imagery from Avengers, Monsters University, Cars, Wreck-It Ralph, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Toy Story, Avatar, and Star Wars. The logos for Disney+, ESPN, Marvel, the Disney Cruise Line, and Lucasfilm are also visible.