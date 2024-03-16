Category:
What is Skibidi Fortnite? Skibidi Toilet Fortnite meme origin explained

The world isn't ready for this.
Skibidi Toilet is a Machinima web series that debuted on YouTube in 2023. Upon its release, the show quickly turned into an internet meme that made its way to the Fortnite world.

In this series, Skibidi Toilets have human heads and they are in a constant battle against humanoids with electronic heads. Without any dialogue in the episodes, the series drew the interest of millions with its nonsensical humor and unexpected nature.

Though there haven’t been any official collaborations between Epic Games and Skibidi Toilet, there are fan-created maps and content that brought the meme into Fortnite for all to enjoy.

Skibidi Fortnite meme, explained

“Skibidi Fortnite” is a catchy song by Lil Big Stack and KK Butterfly that rose to stardom on TikTok and YouTube in late 2023. The song can often be heard in short-form content, and it has only one real lyric: “Skibidi Fortnite.”The songs have amassed hundreds of thousands of views and have since been used as background audio for many Fortnite clips and other memes.

Aside from the Skibidi Fortnite song, players have been posting in-game toilets to the Fortnite Reddit, jokingly asking whether there could be a collaboration between the two. While the web series is no longer available in full, it’s clear the Skibidi Fortnite meme lives on in its memory.

If you’re a fan of the web series, there are even Fortnite maps that Skibidi Toilet inspired.

What are the best Skibidi Toilet Fortnite maps?

There are plenty of Skibidi Toilet-inspired maps in Fortnite. Most of these maps attract players through social media platforms, so the most popular one constantly changes. CortexMap’s Skibidi Toilet Tycoon 3 in Fortnite has been my favorite so far since I enjoyed the Tycoon approach quite a lot.

Will there be a Skibidi Toilet collaboration in Fortnite?

Epic is the king of collaborations. While Skibidi Toilet would be a difficult choice for collaboration, it could still be a possibility for Fortnite in the future. It wouldn’t be an easy collaboration because Epic has been more focused on closing franchise deals with the likes of Marvel and Disney.

