Did Disney buy Fortnite?

Epic Games is a master of collaborations. Over Fortnite’s life cycle, the developer has introduced many partnerships, including with Disney, and now that particular partnership has gone beyond just sharing character crossover skins.

I loved the Fortnite and Disney collaborations over the years. After all, they gave us the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, and Epic kept the momentum going with Skywalker, Han, Luke, and Leia. Disney must have enjoyed its battle royale jaunt quite a bit, since the company just invested $1.5 billion to own a slice of Epic Games.

After the news surfaced in February 2024, many Fortnite fans were left wondering if Disney was buying Fortnite since the cash figure was so notably large.

Does Disney own Fortnite?

With great power, comes great collaborations. Image via Epic Games

Technically, yes, Disney kind of owns Fortnite since the media giant acquired an equity stake in Epic Games, making it a part owner. Disney is unlikely to have full control over Fortnite and won’t be changing anything about the battle royale, but it’ll have a say over the game’s future and Epic’s business decisions in the future.

This investment doesn’t just mean Disney bought Fortnite, since the entertainment company invested in Epic as a whole rather than just Fortnite the game.

What does Disney’s investment mean for Fortnite’s future?

With Disney becoming an Epic equity holder, fans can definitely expect more Disney and Fortnite collaborations. From Marvel and Star Wars to Avatar, the two companies can lean on the IPs the Hollywood heavyweight has in its stable.

Since there are already plenty of Fortnite Disney skins, the two are used to working with each other. With their tight relationship in mind, Disney buying Fortnite—or really, Epic equity—should work in players’ favor for even more skins.

More details regarding the Fortnite x Disney partnership will likely to surface in upcoming months as both parties start developing strategies to expand their market shares.