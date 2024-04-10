What does ‘Rank Protected’ mean in Fortnite?

Have you ever jumped into a Fortnite Ranked match, perform less than stellarly, and see a mysterious “Rank Protected” message? You might be wondering what that means and how you got a free pass.

I like taking risks while playing Fortnite in ranked mode. Regardless of my bracket, I either start the match as a hero or return to the main lobby as a zero. However, there have been times when Epic Games graced me with rank protection in Fortnite, giving me a second chance at glory.

What is “Rank Protected” in Fortnite?

Is it your lucky day? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get the “Rank Protected” text after a Fortnite game, you won’t lose Ranked Arena points for that particular match, even if your performance wasn’t top-notch. This fantastic safety net is only valid for your first Ranked match every day.

If you’re about to play your first match of the day, it won’t matter whether you land awkwardly or get sniped right away, your rank progress will remain safe. However, you should note that you can only take advantage of this rank protection feature in Fortnite during your first match of the day. After that, you’ll need to wait for your “Rank Protected” status to reset.

When does rank protection reset in Fortnite?

Rank protection in Fortnite resets at 7pm CT every day. This means that you should be able to see the “Rank Protected” message after a bad match in your first match when it’s past the reset time.

How do you activate rank protection in Fortnite?

It isn’t in the vending machines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The beauty of the rank protection in Fortnite is that it’s automatic. You don’t need to activate any settings or perform specific actions. As long as it’s your first Ranked match of the day, you’re covered, regardless of your rank level.

Why did Fortnite implement rank protection?

This Fortnite feature, officially called Daily Ranked Loss Protection, acknowledges that everyone has bad games. Maybe you’re warming up, trying a new strategy, or simply encountering some bad luck, or perhaps just forgot to get a cup of coffee. Fortnite implements this protection to prevent discouragement and allow you to ease into Ranked mode without the fear of plummeting down the ranks after a single misstep.

While you can try to abuse this system by playing a single Fortnite ranked match every day to avoid losing ranks forever, we all know that it’s rather impossible to resist the urge to queue for another match.

