Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world. Given its popularity, there are plenty of times where you could encounter a queue trying to get into the game.

Queues are frustrating and something that occurs is pretty much all live-service multiplayer games. Depending on how many people are in the queue it can hold you up from playing for minutes or even hours at a time.

There can be a variety of different reasons for queues occurring, but here are some of the most common reasons and why they take place.

Why is there a queue for Fortnite?

If you’re trying to get into Fortnite and have been placed in a queue it is because there are too many people trying to get into the game for its servers at the current time.

We’re continuing to investigate a server issue preventing us from opening up Fortnite game servers for everyone to log-in.



We appreciate everyone's patience and will provide an update when Chapter 3 Season 2 has officially launched. pic.twitter.com/xakdQkRjW2 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 20, 2022

This error usually only occurs during times when the game is hosting big events or welcoming new content such as the beginning of a new season. Should this occur, you won’t be able to get into the game until there is space for you to join. You’ll know when there is room for you to join the servers once you reach the front of the queue.

The reason for Fortnite implementing a queue is to save their servers from overloading and crashing, which they’re trying to avoid for the season launch.

Usually, when queues are beginning to pile up Fortnite will post an announcement on their social media, but if you’re stuck in a queue and can’t see any post then check out their Epic Games Status page here.