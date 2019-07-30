The third Fortnite season 10 teaser showcases battle pass skins

The third and perhaps final Fortnite: Battle Royale season 10 teaser image has just dropped on social media as Epic Games gears up for its Aug. 1 launch date.

In this teaser, you can clearly see what appears to be the skins for the upcoming battle pass. The caption “Twist Time” is also present, which seems to hint at the game bringing new and old elements to the map in the future.

Fortnite on Twitter Twist Time. 8.1.2019

The teasers so far have looked at the past and future of the game, with yesterday’s image pointing towards potential pilotable mech suits that players might be able to get their hands on. You can clearly see a character riding the suit in the image, after all.

Fans have also been speculating that older, fan-favorite areas, that were destroyed in recent series might be getting a comeback this time around. Dusty Depot, for example, was showcased in the first teaser image that was shown off in the Fortnite World Cup on Sunday.