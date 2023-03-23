The OG Battle Royale in Fortnite seems to be more than Atlas could chew

The team is working as hard as it can to bring it up to expectations.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has been rumored and hyped for over a year, with players eagerly theorizing about the experiences they’d be able to create inside the program. However, it seems that some of the professional Creative companies might have been a bit overzealous in their approaches. Atlas Creative has been hyping up the OG Battle Royale, but it turns out that it might be impossible.

In a thread from the Twitter account representing the Fortnite Creative level, Atlas admits that it was unable to meet the quality that it had previously wanted for the OG Battle Royale level. Due to memory constraints when publishing, the team had to remove over 30,000 bytes, or whatever measurement Epic is using, resulting in the removal of 25 percent of the finished map.

THREAD: For full transparency, we wanted to release a perfectly accurate, 1:1 version of the island, but we ran into memory issues where we were at 130k/100k total memory. We had to scale back nearly 1/4 of what we wanted to give you all, what you’ve been waiting for. (1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/1M1fuD62y1 — Atlas OG Battle Royale (@AtlasOGBR) March 23, 2023

The thread, while admitting there’s more, goes through some of the things that had to be removed like:

A few POIs

Foliage and grass

Floor loot

Supply drops

Fewer props

Fewer gameplay mechanics

To make up for the loss of these features, Atlas is planning to add the pump shotgun in version 1.1 of the map, as well as some additional bug fixes. It also stresses that it has a whole team dedicated to this one map and they’ve been working hard all night since the announcement to make it great. To be fair though, it’s been highly regarded as a race among Creative teams to see who can do it first, so Atlas does have some self-interest here.

Since this announcement, the team has been reaching out to fans through the official account, letting them decide whether some mechanics stay or go to reduce space. This shows that Atlas clearly wants this to work, even if it can’t be everything it had initially intended.

Many had questioned before this why the first priority for Atlas was to create an OG version of the battle royale, and it seems those might have been warranted. It’s just simply too big of a project to create something that large right now in Fortnite.

While the memory limit might be low for some players, it’s still enough to create plenty of worthwhile experiences. It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the launch of the program, but success may see this memory cap increased or abolished altogether. The hype around the new program is real, trending on Twitter shortly after it was released.

Nothing is certain about the future of Fortnite Creative except that teams like Atlas will find a way to make it work, one way or another.