Fortnite Creative 2.0’s first island might be the original Chapter One map—and fans are torn

Fortnite’s Creative mode has been in a very basic iteration for a while now, allowing players to drag objects or otherwise interact inside a visual editor. While creators have been able to accomplish amazing feats using the tools provided, the long-awaited Creative 2.0 is expected to change everything. And now, a professional company has seemingly announced the first map, but the reactions vary.

In a recent tweet, the professional Fortnite Creative company Atlas Creative posted a short teaser for something called “Atlas OG Battle Royale” created in Unreal Editor, aka Creative 2.0. This seems to be the first map that’s been announced using the Unreal Editor program and it seems like Epic gave out access to Creative companies ahead of time to get some early content showcasing possibilities.

The responses to the tweet are pretty mixed, with some fans excited that they’ll be able to go back to an older version of the island and relive some younger memories. Other fans have voiced frustrations that the first map that was announced in Epic’s groundbreaking Creative 2.0 update is just an older, more limited version of the battle royale, instead of something new and exciting like Atlas has been proven capable of.

Some have also commented that this will likely be replicated by many other creators when the program goes live, all recreating different seasons of the game they enjoyed the most.

This update to the game has been a long time coming, with fans itching for an updated experience to Fortnite Creative that will give them more options. With the announcement that the program is releasing next week, many players are eager to get their hands on it. It makes sense why some would want something different than the regular battle royale, but the good news is soon they can create it themselves.