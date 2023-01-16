The Kid LAROI may announce alleged Fortnite concert tomorrow

It’s been several months since Fortnite hosted its last musical guest as part of the Soundwave Series of last year. While many players have been missing the music in their games, it might not be long before players can attend another concert.

With the previous leak about The Kid LAROI concert this month, and the artist teasing an announcement tomorrow, many fans are anticipating the news.

According to a post on Twitter, The Kid LAROI has stated his viewers should “watch tomorrow:),” which has many fans thinking he’ll announce the concert. While nothing is confirmed, it would line up with the date previously provided by Insider Gaming. With the concert allegedly being nine days away, it’s about time something was revealed.

This has led some data miners like Shiina to comment they imagine this has to be an announcement for the concert. With the supposed launch date of the show on Jan. 25 quickly approaching, it’s becoming less likely it’s going to happen. If this Kid LAROI announcement doesn’t turn out to be the concert, we may have to start questioning whether it’s happening or not.

The Kid LAROI has been played on repeat on the radio and TikTok, with his songs taking over both platforms. He’s become famous with songs like “Without You” and “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber. It seems like a no-brainer that Fortnite would host such a popular artist that a range of audiences might be familiar with.

With the update for Fortnite coming tomorrow, some are anticipating whether or not there will be some new assets added for The Kid LAROI’s concert.

If the concert is happening, we should start seeing indications soon.