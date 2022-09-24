The chrome in Fortnite may soon effect POIs

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games in the world, building itself into a platform that allows players to enjoy the game however they want. The battle royale is still the main focus of the game’s lore. Players have seen the large No Sweat Insurance balloons attached to POIs at the start of Chapter Three, season four, and it looks like they’ll be moving soon enough.

According to speculation from data miner HYPEX, it looks like those balloons will begin to move these POIs across the map as the season progresses. Due to the Chrome infecting everything around it, it appears that the POIs will take to the sky to avoid it. This information comes from Leo Huang, an environment artist from Epic Games, who posted some shots from this season on ArtStation.

Recently Leo, an Environment Artist at Epic Games had posted some images to Artstation showcasing some of the stuff they worked on for this Season.



In the images we can see some upcoming map changes, such as the pirate ship moving.https://t.co/KB1vcl3xML pic.twitter.com/2rN2EL3Q9k — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 24, 2022

In some images, players will notice that one of the POIs isn’t where it’s supposed to be on the map. The image of the Pirate Ship shows it floating over the desert part of the map, a pretty good distance from Lustrous Lagoon. As the Chrome in the Lagoon spreads outwards, the pirate ship and its crew will move further out.

Also shown in these images is the balloon over the No Sweat Insurance building, which will likely be pulled up from the ground once the Chrome inevitably reaches Tilted Towers. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see what buildings will move and what will be turned into Chrome. With the next update scheduled for the next couple of weeks, we may see the POIs move.