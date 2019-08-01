The Baller, Tactical Assault Rifle, and more are vaulted in Fortnite’s season X

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season X is about to start, and players will miss lots of weapons and items that were game-changing in season nine. Epic Games made a huge list of vaulted items in the v10.0 patch notes that include weapons, utility items, and vehicles that are no longer available in default game modes.

One of the most impactful changes is surely the removal of The Baller and the Quadcrasher vehicles. They will no longer spawn on the island and will be replaced for a short time by the new mecha vehicle B.R.U.T.E., which players have yet to learn how to use and where it spawns. With these two vehicles gone, players should still have Driftboards as a mobility alternative for a single player.

And mobility is something players will miss at the beginning of season X. Shadow Bombs have also been vaulted, so no more going into shadow form to wall jump indefinitely to climb opponents’ structures and move quickly through intricate constructs on the island. Epic also vaulted the Glider redeploy item, which will remain available in large-team modes.

“Over time, we have added many mobility options, both itemized and map-based,” Epic wrote in the patch notes. “We feel that Season X is better experienced with a reduction in mobility.”

The only two other items that are no longer in the game are the Mounted Turret and the Air Strike.

In the weapons department, the Tactical Assault Rifle, Flint-Knock Pistol, and Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle are all gone to the vault. Epic is likely reducing the loot pool at the beginning of season X to make room for other guns and items that are coming in the next two weeks so that there’s no need to vault anything else.

But until Epic adds more to Fortnite, that’s what’s no longer available when you start playing on season X. Get ready for decreased mobility but with a smaller loot pool than before, at least for this first week of play.