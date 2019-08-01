Fortnite’s Season X v10.00 patch notes are now live

The patch notes for Fortnite’s tenth season are now live, and they’re absolutely jam-packed with new content. Fortnite fans should be eager to jump into the game once downtime for update v10.00 has concluded.

Here are the patch notes for the all-new update.

Battle Pass & Gifting

In Season X, you’ll have the ability to gift the Battle Pass to a friend! Available on all platforms (timing may vary per regions) until August 15th. Your first purchase also includes a unique Gift Box for you to use when gifting items from the shop.

B.R.U.T.E. Vehicle

There is a new vehicle called the B.R.U.T.E, and it is a two-player mechanical robot that can be controlled around the map.

“In this two-person vehicle, players can control its movement while their partner controls its firepower. Those feeling extra adventurous can operate it solo by switching between moving and shooting!”

Rift Zones

Rift Zones are new points of interest which resemble old locations but with added features.

Vaulted Items

Baller

Quad Crasher

Flint Knock Pistol

Shadow Bomb

Semi-Auto Sniper

Tactical Assault Rifle

Mounted Turret

Air Strike

Itemized Glider Redeploy (still available in large team modes)

Fortnite’s v10.00 update will require some downtime for server maintenance, and as a result, players should expect to wait up to 4 hours before being able to log in. The wait is usually much shorter, but this is the result of a season launch, so anything is possible.

Once the downtime has ended and players have downloaded the update, all the new additions will be available to play around with.

The patch notes include many more bug fixes and gameplay additions, and you can view the full notes on Epic Games’ website.