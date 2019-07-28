Tfue places 67th in the Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals

Turner “Tfue” Tenney ended the Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals placing 67th with seven points across six matches today.

His best match was game four when he placed 22nd and got an elimination to score four points. He also had a good game six, placing 29th and getting three eliminations. His other finishes were 79th, 63rd, 65th, and 86th with no eliminations and no points scored. He earned $50,000 for participating in today’s competition.

This was Tfue’s last professional Fortnite tournament. He said in April that he would no longer compete in the game after the World Cup because he didn’t need the money and was just “playing for fun.” Despite saying that, he moved in with Denis “Cloakzy” Lepore to prepare for the World Cup when both were trying to qualify for the Duos Finals, which they failed to do.

Since Tfue said that, he’s sued FaZe Clan for offering him an “abusive” contract in which the company would reportedly take 80 percent of his sponsorship deals, but nothing from his tournament prize money.

While on FaZe, Tfue won the Fortnite Fall Skirmish Finals at TwitchCon with Cloak and placed top 10 in the standings of other major events like the Secret Skirmish Solo and Duos and in a few weeks of the Summer Skirmish. Tfue’s performance in the World Cup is probably the worst in his competitive Fortnite career.

Tfue will likely dedicate himself to streaming Fortnite most of the time if he decides to retire from competitive play. His Twitch channel is the fifth most-watched on the entire platform and the most-watched by an individual streamer, even ahead of stars like Michael “shroud” Grzesiek and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Tfue has yet to comment publicly on his performance in the Fortnite World Cup.