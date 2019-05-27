Here’s how someone apparently clipped through Tfue’s structures in the Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers

Fortnite streamer and professional player Turner “Tfue” Tenney says a player teleported through his floor during a World Cup Qualifier match yesterday.



He was rotating along with the storm. He could hear the sound of players who used Shadow Bombs around him, but he wasn’t able to see anyone. He started building toward the edge of the storm and up, most likely to avoid being trapped inside a one-by-one with one of his invisible opponents.



After building upward, one player was trapped on the floor below him. When Tfue built stairs over that player, they apparently clipped through the floor and the stairs, getting face to face with Tfue. He jumped and trapped the player under him again. He was scared and clueless about how that player did that.



But nobody clipped through his floor.



World Cup Solos Qualifiers [8/10] (Already Qualified) Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by henna710

Watching that clip in slow motion shows that Tfue’s stairs covered the player who was below him at the same time a second player lands behind him. It’s visible that the player under him is using the character skin Aura, while the one who lands behind him is using the green soccer skin.



The player who landed behind Tfue made no sound when gliding, which isn’t supposed to happen. Since he also couldn’t see the first player anymore, this is most likely why Tfue was surprised and thought both players were just a single one.



What might have happened, instead of an audio glitch, is that the second player was using the Glider item for a short time, so Tfue couldn’t hear them gliding down. They were all next to a tree, so the player could’ve landed in the tree first then dropped into Tfue’s structure.



Tfue panicked and built even further upward so that only the second player shot him. Despite that player’s scary movement and apparent supernatural translocation, no one clipped through Tfue’s structures. In a worst-case scenario, it was an audio bug with the gliders that caused the situation.