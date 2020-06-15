SypherPK's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Ali “SypherPK” Hassan is one of the most well-known community figures in Fortnite on YouTube.

Before Epic Games released Fortnite in 2017, Sypher had an audience of over 70,000 subscribers. He created his channel while he was playing Runescape. Before he moved on to become a Fortnite star, he also tried out Elder Scrolls Online, For Honor, and Overwatch. Though Fortnite differed from anything he had played, his gift for gaming transitioned into the title quickly and he started making educational content.

With all of his guides and collaboration projects with other household names in Fortnite, like Ninja and DrLupo, his numbers grew even faster. He’s now close to four million subscribers on YouTube.

SypherPK became a part of Luminosity Gaming in 2018 and he streams Fortnite on Twitch frequently with his friends.

If you’re aiming to become as good as SypherPK in Fortnite, then starting with his settings can be a good idea. But keep in mind that some of these can be up to personal preference.

SypherPK’s video settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Brightness: 50 percent

50 percent User Interface Contrast: 1x

1x Color Blind Mode: Off

Off Color Blind Strength: 0

0 3D Resolution: 100 percent

100 percent View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low V-Sync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Show FPS: On

On HUD Scale: 100%

SypherPK’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz X-Axis Sensitivity: 10 percent

10 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity: 10 percent

10 percent Targeting Sensitivity: 50 percent

50 percent Scope Sensitivity: 50 percent

50 percent Ignore Gamepad Input: Off

Off Lock Input Method as Mouse: Off

Off Invert Aircraft Mouse Controls: Off

SypherPK’s keybinds

SypherPK prefers to keep the majority of his building keybinds on his mouse. This allows him to free up more space on his keyboard, which he uses for weapon keybinds. Placing his weapons around the default movement keys—W, A, S, D—allows him to transition between them more smoothly and improve his reaction time.