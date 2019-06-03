Storm Flip item is coming soon to Fortnite: Battle Royale

A new item called Storm Flip is coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale, an in-game News message announced today.



“Unleash the storm or tame it,” the message reads. “The choice is yours.”

Screengrab via Epic Games

This is the first time that this item has been shown in the game, and there’s no further information about it. Fortnite data miners, who usually find upcoming items hidden in the game files, apparently had no idea about the existence of Storm Flip.

We can guess a bit about Storm Flip based on the item’s description. Since you can either “unleash” or “tame” the storm, Storm Flip could allow players to either stop the circle from moving or make it move earlier than it’s supposed to. It might also mean that players can change the path of the storm when using it, which could be a game-changing effect in late-game circles.

But there’s more to the storm than just its movement. For instance, there’s the Storm Surge effect, and this item might let players activate it for a few seconds whenever they use it.

If Storm Flip is coming soon, it might be added to Fortnite this week with the v9.20 update on Tuesday or Wednesday.