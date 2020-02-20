Shout emotes are reportedly coming to Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest update has added a lot of new content for players to explore and enjoy. But fans may also receive another form of in-game communication soon since players have discovered shout emotes in the game’s files.

Data miners have been hard at work since the launch of Fortnite Chapter Two, season two and have already made several discoveries. One of the most notable finds so far is that shout emotes were included in the update. This seems to imply that useable voice lines will be coming to the game soon.

Here are all the Leaked Shout Emotes sounds! [h/t @Lucas7yoshi_] pic.twitter.com/hsYolvtggU — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

So far, data miners have discovered eight different shout emotes, which will likely function similar to dance emotes and sprays. Some of the lines are from live Fortnite events, such as the “Bow down to Bugha” line and the “1v1v1v1” line. Other voice lines reference famous movie scenes or are iconic memes.

The shout emotes will likely allow players to interact in a new way and use the voice lines for comedic effect. These are likely only the first set of shout emotes, though, and more could be added based on their success. Dance emotes are popular and have continued to be released periodically, so fans can expect more iconic lines to be added later.

There isn’t an official release date for the shout emotes yet, but fans can expect an update soon since all files are present in the game. In the meantime, players can enjoy discovering the new map locations introduced in Fortnite Chapter Two, season two.