Should you train with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin, or Darth Maul in Fortnite Find the Force event?

Fortnite fans are able to train with some of their favorite Star Wars characters in the game’s Find the Force event.

Through practice, players will unlock lightsabers and special Force abilities linked to specific Star Wars characters. Naturally, this made us wonder who we should train with, and we’ve inspected everything that Darth Maul, Anakin, and Obi-Wan have to offer to help you make the right decision.

Who should you train with in Fortnite’s Find the Force event?

Choosing your trainer in Fortnite’s Find the Force event comes down to personal preferences. On the list below, you can find the lightsaber color and the ability you can unlock.

Anakin: Blue lightsaber and Force pull

Blue lightsaber and Force pull Darth Maul: Red lightsaber and Force throw

Red lightsaber and Force throw Obi-Wan: Green lightsaber and Force push

Since we enjoy playing aggressively in Fortnite, we decided to go with Anakin, unlocking the Blue lightsaber and Force pull. The pulling ability allowed us to catch players off guard and disrupt their positioning. The blue lightsaber was our second favorite color, so the combination worked out quite well.

Fortnite players who adopt a more defensive playstyle may want to consider picking up the Green lightsaber and Force push from Obi-Wan, as the push works wonderfully when it comes to creating space.

Darth Maul’s red lightsaber was our third choice, but it can easily become the best option for players who are good at throwing projectiles.

Regardless of your lightsaber choice, you’ll still have the Force double jump and a faster sprint available.