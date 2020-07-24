Second We the People event in Fortnite to go live next week | Dot Esports

We The People x More Than A Vote will feature a discussion about the “voter suppression crisis.”

The second We The People event will go live in Fortnite next week on July 28, Epic Games announced today. This time, the conversation will be about the “voter suppression crisis that is disproportionately impacting Black communities” in the We The People x More Than A Vote.

The in-game event will feature new guests. The host, journalist Cari Champion, will lead the discussion with MLB player Jason Heyward, rapper and activist Bun B, former NBA player and current sports host Jalen Rose, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, and rapper Russ.

Join us at the Big Screen for a special presentation on July 28 at 7 PM ET.



Watch ØPUS United presents We The People x More than a Vote hosted by @CariChampion featuring @YvonneOrji, @russdiemon, @BunBTrillOG, @JalenRose, and Jason Heyward.



More details:https://t.co/mtdIV3NPcH pic.twitter.com/C7yBPrnOBN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 24, 2020

It’ll be aired simultaneously in Fortnite and on Houseparty on July 28 starting at 6pm CT. If you miss it, We The People will also re-air multiple times, every other hour for 22 hours on July 29.

All players attending the Party Royale event on both July 28 and 29 will receive the Verve emote for free. This emote was modeled after the dance submitted by Michael Mejeh, the winner of the #EmoteRoyaleContest. Mejeh and his brother Jamie choreographed this dance together.

To maintain a respectful environment in the Party Royale, all emotes will be disabled during the We The People event.

We The People x More Than A Vote is presented by ØPUS UNITED, a “multi-disciplined, high-performing collective of strategists, creatives, executives, athletes, and entertainers who know how to power world-class brands,” according to its website.

How to watch We The People x More Than A Vote

Launch Fortnite Select the Battle Royale game mode Enter the Party Royale playlist and head to the Island’s Big Screen. Wait for the event to start at 6pm CT. Continue the conversation with your friends.

The first We The People event aired on July 4 and was hosted by Van Jones from CNN. It featured Elaine Welteroth, the former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, rapper Killer Mike, Jemele Hill, a writer for The Atlantic, and hip hop musician Lil Baby.

It lasted around 47 minutes in which the guests talked about their experience as a Black person in the U.S. They also discussed subjects like cultural activities within the Black community, allyship from other ethnicities, and structural racism.

Fortnite has organized a series of events in the Party Royale game mode this year, including musical concerts with Diplo, Steve Aoki, and Travis Scott. Movies directed by Christopher Nolan were even screened in Fortnite.