One of Fortnite’s most notorious weapons is back and better than ever in Chapter 5 season 2

Excitement levels are through the roof for Fortnite Chapter Five season two, particularly as one of the most notorious weapons is making a comeback in style.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Chapter Five season two focuses on the Greek Pantheon, but you won’t be restricted to only using the weapons of the Gods. There’s also great news for fans of the Deagle, as it is back and better than ever.

New things and returning things. Image via Epic Games

The Hand Cannon, as it is officially known in Fortnite, has been vaulted since March 2021, but three years later, the fan-favorite Deagle is making a return and can now be made even better by adding attachments to it, according to HypeX on X on March 8, who spotted a teaser in the trailer.

News of the Deagle’s return attracted quite a response on social media, with players declaring it will “go crazy,” “go hard,” and make the Deagle “more interesting.” Given the Deagle returns alongside a bunch of new weapons, you won’t have any shortage of firepower.

Eagle-eyed players believe the Deagle won’t be the only weapon making a return for Chapter Five season two, having spotted the Combat Pistol and Stinger SMG in the trailer—though this is unconfirmed.

To get the Deagle at the best level it can be, players will have to use Mod Benches, and can benefit from two new mods with the Thermal Scope and Speedgrip, but things will work a bit differently this season as they will be in Weapon Bunkers.

Only a few Weapon Bunkers will be available in each match, and they aren’t unlocked from the start. Instead, they’ll start to appear in the middle of the match, so it’s highly likely you need to prepare for a battle with other players.

The specific whereabouts of the Weapon Bunkers is unclear, but it could be that they appear in some of the new locations on the map, like Mount Olympus, Grim Gate, and The Underworld—just be wary of the Gods you may find at these locations, as they will definitely pack a punch.