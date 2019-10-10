Ninja criticizes current skins in Fortnite

One of the biggest Fortnite celebrities isn’t happy with the lack of innovation in Epic Games’ newest skins.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins called for new “concepts” to be introduced to the game instead of Epic reusing the same design but with little to no change. He pointed out that the Abstrakt outfit looked identical to the new Street Striker skin, but there was a different color on the jacket. This seemed to be the only minor difference, however.

Screengrab via Daily Clips Central

“I feel like they’re releasing the same skin with a different colorway or like a different mask,” Ninja said about the new skins. His duos teammate, Malachi “Reverse2k” Greiner, shared this view, adding that Fortnite players still have to buy the skins even though they look the same.

Ninja said that he wants to see better designs, praising previous skins like Renegade Raider, Ghoul Trooper, and Skull Trooper. “When was the last bomb dot com skin?” he said.

Since Epic updates the Item Shop fairly regularly and there are hundreds of skins available, it’s likely that some skins will look the same. But Ninja brings up a good point about a few skins looking almost identical.

With the release of season 11 coming soon, Fortnite players will get another load of skins that they can use and purchase from the store along with a new Battle Pass that will have another exclusive skin once players reach tier 100.