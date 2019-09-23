New Fortnite Xbox One S Rogue Spider Knight Bundle leaked

If you’re a Fortnite fan in the market for a new console, you’re in luck. Microsoft and Epic Games are collaborating once again to bring Fortnite fans a new Xbox One S bundle featuring the Rogue Spider Knight cosmetic, according to a recent leak from data miner HYPEX.

The bundle will include the Rogue Spider Knight skin, which is a reskin of the Spider Knight skin. Additionally, the bundle will come with a Rogue Spider Shield, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a series of Rogue Spider Knight-themed challenges.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter New XBOX Bundle that will be released on September 24!

Fortnite won’t be the only game included in the bundle, however. Both Minecraft and Sea of Thieves are featured in the leaked image, suggesting those who purchase the bundle will receive copies of the two games in addition to Fortnite and its Rogue Spider Knight goodies.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Microsoft has released an Xbox bundle for Fortnite fans. Earlier in the year, the company revealed the Fortnite: Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S, which featured the console and a dark purple gradient with a similar themed controller. The console came with the battle royale pre-installed and those who purchased it received an exclusive purple variant of the Vertex skin, a pickaxe, a glider, and 2,000 V-Bucks.

The Xbox One S bundle will be released tomorrow, according to the leak. Microsoft has yet to reveal the offer, so there’s no word on what the bundle’s price tag will be.