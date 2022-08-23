While we’re still in the middle of the monumental Dragon Ball collab in Fortnite, it appears that Epic Games isn’t letting that stop it from looking ahead. Destiny and Fortnite will be doing a crossover, according to leaks throughout last week, with characters from each game joining the other in the form of cosmetics. While a screengrab leaked showing the Destiny cosmetics, nothing had leaked for Fortnite—until now.

There will be three skins of original Destiny characters added to Fortnite, according to the leak posted by ShiinaBR. These three characters will possibly include Ikora, Zavala, and Exo Stranger as skins in the game. While many had previously hoped that Cayde-6 would be in the game, it now seems that Exo Stranger will be taking his place instead.

According to a leak that seems to be accurate, we'll get these Destiny characters in Fortnite:



– Exo Stranger

– Zavala

– Ikora pic.twitter.com/pAhZalbt7E — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 23, 2022

The release date for this collab has also not been confirmed, but many have speculated that, at the very least, the announcement could come later today during the Destiny 2 livestream at around 11am CT. This showcase will work as Destiny‘s showcase for 2022, showing off what’s to come to the game in the near future.

The other items that are expected to come with this collab, shared by iFireMonkey, point to three skins, three gliders, three pickaxes, three back blings, and one emote. This likely means that each character will get their own glider, pickaxe, back bling, and an emote to share.

While fans will have to wait another hour or two for the announcement, players could potentially see the Destiny 2 cosmetics in Fortnite‘s item shop as early as tonight.