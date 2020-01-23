New Fortnite Cameo vs. Chic Overtime challenges leaked

Chapter Two, season one of Fortnite has been running for over three months, which means players have had tons of challenges to complete.

The next set of Overtime challenges, Cameo vs. Chic, was leaked by iFireMonkey.

The challenge set tests players’ Fortnite knowledge by visiting special locations, finding hidden objects, consuming heal items, and more.

Cameo vs. Chic challenges

Catch an item with a Fishing Rod at three different locations with “No Fishing” signs

Consume an Apple, a mushroom, and Slurpshroom

Search five Rare chests or Supply Llamas

Five eliminations at different named locations

Catch a fish at Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond

Visit a lonely recliner, a radio station, and an outdoor movie theater

Get an elimination with an Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and Sniper Rifle

Destroy a telescope, a television, and a telephone pole

Search the hidden gnome found in between a race track, a cabbage patch, and a farm sign

Dance at the top of the Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay

Every completed challenge will reward players with 52,000 experience each.

Players will be searching for a cheat sheet to locate some of the POIs for the Cameo vs. Chic challenges. IFireMonkey usually posts them on the day in which the challenges are released.

It’s expected that the Cameo vs. Chic challenges will go live next Thursday, Jan. 30.

Fortnite players still have plenty of time to complete the rest of their Chapter Two, season one challenges since the end date might be pushed back to Feb. 20.