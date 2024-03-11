Category:
Fortnite

Missing Nuketown in MW3? You can play it in Fortnite—in first-person, too

Get the squad together for some throwback multiplayer fun.
Scott Duwe
Published: Mar 11, 2024 09:47 am
Fortnite artwork with battle pass skins including Zeus, Huntress, and Korra.
Image via Epic Games

Some multiplayer maps are so iconic that they just keep coming back, no matter the game or setting. Call of Duty’s Nuketown is one of those maps.

And now, it’s in Fortnite and fully playable in first-person in the third-person game built on battle royale. A creator named LuizKBeat brought the CoD map to life beautifully thanks to Unreal Engine’s creation tools, and it’s spot-on.

Nuketown loading screen in Fortnite custom creative map
A throwback to the good old days. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnite’s first-person aiming is not a new feature, with optic scopes added onto guns in a recent season. But this custom Creative map allows for the entire thing to be played in first-person mode.

Nuketown debuted in 2010 in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops and has become a legendary location in the CoD franchise. It’s returned numerous times with different visuals and time periods, and is usually a safe bet to come back again at any given time in the series.

The map is just so well-made that it translates quite well to any game, and LuizKBeat’s prowess with UEFN is on full display. It’s definitely not the first Nuketown map to pop up in Fortnite, but the inclusion of a fully playable first-person mode is enough to get fans of Epic’s shooter excited for its potential inclusion in the future.

This specific Fortnite variant includes the Domination game type, another classic CoD mode. The direct references to CoD, however, could leave the map up for takedown from Activision, so players looking to try it out should jump in while they’re still able to.

With Black Ops maker Treyarch likely working on 2024’s CoD title, rumored to be named Black Ops Gulf War, it’s likely that a new iteration of Nuketown will come back again later this year. But for now, this is a fun and interesting way to re-experience it all over again.

