Marvel's Loki confirmed as next Fortnite Crew skin | Dot Esports

Marvel’s mischievous Asgardian god Loki will be joining Fortnite as its next Crew Pack outfit for the month of July.

While Loki’s inclusion in Fortnite was previously leaked at the beginning of the game’s new season, this is the first official confirmation of the character coming to the game as July’s Fortnite Crew offering.

It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn’t the only one who found their way to the Island.



Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July 👑 pic.twitter.com/z2V1wFSSwl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2021

Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service where, each month, players receive 1,000 V-Bucks, a new outfit, and at least one accessory. It also includes the current season’s battle pass, so it’s a pretty solid investment if you’re a hardcore Fortnite fan.

Previous Fortnite Crew packages have offered some pretty cool skins, like Vi, and May’s Crew Pack even included three months of Spotify Premium.

This is, however, the first time that Fortnite Crew has offered a licensed character like Loki from Marvel Comics. The image teased by Epic shows only Loki’s trademark helmet horns, so it’s unclear if the skin will look more like his comic representation or like the Marvel Cinematic Universe version seen in the popular Disney+ show Loki.

Once he’s in the game, Loki will join fellow Marvel characters such as the Avengers, X-Men, and Deadpool.