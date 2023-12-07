LEGO Fortnite pop-ups are giving fans actual Fortnite LEGO

LEGO Fortnite is right around the corner and as we approach the release fans are noticing celebratory pop-ups around the world—and getting gifts!

You can get an exclusive Fortnite Llama buildable toy simply for visiting one of these locations that have been spotted in person, according to Fortnite leaker IFireMonkey. From images shared by the leaker, it seems that you can score a gift bag with the Llama and some LEGO Fortnite stickers. That’s pretty cool, right?

The in person LEGO Fortnite spots are giving out the poly bag for the LEGO Llama and some LEGO Fortnite stickers



Sadly, the location of these pop-ups isn’t known right now outside of one that has appeared in London, and another spotted at Shibuya station in Japan. We expect that they may appear in other major cities around the globe when the game launches later today. This LEGO Llama is unique as to date there have been no Fortnite LEGO sets released. Perhaps this is the first sign that one is coming? We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s only hours now until LEGO Fortnite finally lands after being teased for the past week. This release is shaping up to be one of the biggest things to happen in Fortnite and for good reason. It’s not just another limited-time mode, no this is a completely fresh open-world survival game set inside the Fortnite world.

Furthermore, you’re already set to play this mode if you’ve previously been a Fortnite gamer as your unlocked skins will be playable with their own unique LEGO look. Of course, there are some exceptions, but the team says they have plans for over 1,000 skins to be included.

While we know those details, Epic Games and LEGO have kept a lot of what is coming a secret ahead of its launch later today, Dec. 7. If you happen to be in one of the cities hosting a LEGO Fortnite pop-up then make sure you check it out as you could be leaving with a sweet, unique LEGO treat.