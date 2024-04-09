LEGO Fortnite players can finally use their favorite battle royale emote: ‘Best update ever’

Sometimes in video games, there are factors more important than graphics, gameplay, or story. Sometimes, it’s all about the emote.

Recommended Videos

And for LEGO Fortnite players, one very important emote has escaped them in their survival game mode up until the v29.20 update on April 9. But now that it’s here, some players are calling this the “best update ever.”

Finally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “Get Griddy” emote, inspired by NFL player Justin Jefferson’s touchdown dance, is now accessible in LEGO Fortnite. Before today, the emote did not work in the LEGO mode, leaving many annoyed with its inaccessibility.

The emote first released in Chapter Two, season six, for 500 V-Bucks. It was also a part of Justin Jefferson’s locker bundle, which was sold for 2,200 V-Bucks, and has since become one of the most popular emotes in the game.

If you’ve played Fortnite at all over the past couple of years, you’ve likely seen the “Get Griddy” emote, usually used by players right after they pick up a kill. Kids everywhere have been Griddying in real life, as well, furthering its cultural impact on youngsters and gamers everywhere.

The dance itself was actually created by a friend of Ja’Marr Chase, fellow NFL player and college teammate of Jefferson’s at LSU. The two introduced the dance to the rest of the locker room and have been doing it ever since, now on the grandest stage in football’s top league.

You can now Griddy in Fortnite LEGO ‼️ pic.twitter.com/7Kq60w8BSJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 9, 2024

Jefferson actually made a step-by-step guide on how to do the Griddy for The Sporting News a couple of years ago, so if you’re trying to Griddy in real life like kids everywhere, you can do it too. But if you’re old and fragile like me, stick with the emote for now, whether it be in battle royale or LEGO Fortnite, thanks to today’s update.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more