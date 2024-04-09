Category:
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite players can finally use their favorite battle royale emote: ‘Best update ever’

It's been long overdue.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 10:37 am
LEGO Burger, Tomatohead, Red Knight, and Dinosaur skins
Image via Epic Games

Sometimes in video games, there are factors more important than graphics, gameplay, or story. Sometimes, it’s all about the emote.

And for LEGO Fortnite players, one very important emote has escaped them in their survival game mode up until the v29.20 update on April 9. But now that it’s here, some players are calling this the “best update ever.”

The Glider in LEGO Fortnite
Finally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “Get Griddy” emote, inspired by NFL player Justin Jefferson’s touchdown dance, is now accessible in LEGO Fortnite. Before today, the emote did not work in the LEGO mode, leaving many annoyed with its inaccessibility.

The emote first released in Chapter Two, season six, for 500 V-Bucks. It was also a part of Justin Jefferson’s locker bundle, which was sold for 2,200 V-Bucks, and has since become one of the most popular emotes in the game.

If you’ve played Fortnite at all over the past couple of years, you’ve likely seen the “Get Griddy” emote, usually used by players right after they pick up a kill. Kids everywhere have been Griddying in real life, as well, furthering its cultural impact on youngsters and gamers everywhere.

The dance itself was actually created by a friend of Ja’Marr Chase, fellow NFL player and college teammate of Jefferson’s at LSU. The two introduced the dance to the rest of the locker room and have been doing it ever since, now on the grandest stage in football’s top league.

Jefferson actually made a step-by-step guide on how to do the Griddy for The Sporting News a couple of years ago, so if you’re trying to Griddy in real life like kids everywhere, you can do it too. But if you’re old and fragile like me, stick with the emote for now, whether it be in battle royale or LEGO Fortnite, thanks to today’s update.

Read Article Fortnite item store changes explained
Fortnite's Item Store Changes have removed the rarity.
Fortnite item store changes explained
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 9, 2024
Read Article When is Kratos coming back to Fortnite? Answered
Kratos with his Armored style in Fortnite
When is Kratos coming back to Fortnite? Answered
Michael Beckwith and others Michael Beckwith and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All LEGO Fortnite skins
Minifigures from Fortnite LEGO
All LEGO Fortnite skins
Grant St. Clair and others Grant St. Clair and others Apr 9, 2024
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.