LEGO Fortnite: How to complete a Random Encounter

The LEGO Fortnite survival world has expanded to include an all-new Star Wars island that will remain a permanent addition to the mode even after the latest Fortnite x Star Wars event comes to an end.

During the event, you can level up the Rebel Adventure LEGO pass by completing a myriad of tasks and missions as you upgrade a Rebel base village and go after the pesky Imperial forces. As you explore the new island, you’ll come across Random Encounters that require your immediate intervention.

How to complete a Random Encounter in LEGO Fortnite

Random Encounters, as the name suggests, are random events you can come across and “resolve” as you explore the Star Wars portion of your LEGO Fortnite world. By resolve, we mean defeating all the enemies involved.

Time to finish this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are some examples of Random Encounters we’ve come across:

Stormtroopers fighting Rebel soldiers .

. Skeletons attacking an Imperial outpost at night .

. Stormtroopers fighting local wildlife .

. Stormtroopers and Imperial officers occupying an abandoned outpost.

If you come across one of these events or an event you think might qualify as a Random Encounter, get involved and start attacking the enemies. In scenarios like the skeletons attacking an Imperial outpost, this effectively means fighting both groups. Always follow the sounds of fighting if you hear it, because it almost always leads to an active Random Encounter.

Once a Random Encounter is complete and all the hostiles are defeated, you’ll receive a small amount of Studs for completing it. You’ll need to complete five of them to advance past a stage of the survival milestone quest collection. The Studs you earn will further your Rebel Adventure LEGO Pass, granting you more rewards during the Fortnite x Star Wars event.

