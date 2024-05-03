Finished Rebel Guided Build in LEGO Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Rebel Guided Build

You won't need the Force to guide you on this build.
Scott Robertson
Published: May 3, 2024

With the latest Fortnite x Star Wars crossover officially live, LEGO Fortnite players can finally get some action by way of an entire island where they can build up a Rebel village base and launch attacks on Imperial outposts.

The new Star Wars content in LEGO Fortnite lets players collect and craft iconic items, meet legendary characters, and complete that permanently unlock Star Wars builds. One of those quests requires you complete a Rebel Guided Build, which is easily doable as long as you stay on target with your mission.

LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Rebel Guided Build

To complete a Rebel Guided Build, you first need to reach the Rebel village base in your LEGO Fortnite survival world. Once you get a pair of Macrobinoculars, use them to spot the Rebel cave entrance, marked by the iconic blue Rebellion symbol. Enter the cave and go all the way through to the other side. Once you exit the cave, use the Macrobinoculars again to find the Rebel village base site.

LEGO Fortnite build foundation.
Rebellions are built on hope, and foundations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the base, you will meet Captain Bravara at a site surrounded by wreckage and debris. She will explain that they need to get a village up and running, but first you will have to clear out the wreckage at the marked site. Once every piece of debris, wood, and stone is cleared, a foundation will appear on the ground.

A Rebel Guided Build in progress in LEGO Fortnite.
Finishing touches. Screenshot by Dot Epsorts.

Open the build menu and you should be able to craft a Rebel Farm shack. All you’ll need for this build is wood from nearby trees and sticks. Once the build is completed, you should complete the quest to build a Rebel Guided Build, and you’ll receive the Studs you need to further your pass.

Don’t stop here though, keep building up the Rebel base to upgrade the village and unlock new builds and villagers.

