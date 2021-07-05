LeBron James is Fortnite's next Icon Series skin, according to leaks | Dot Esports

Come on and slam, and welcome to Fortnite.

Four-time NBA champion and 17-time NBA all-star LeBron James is Fortnite’s next Icon Series skin, according to leaks.

Trusted Fortnite data miners ShiinaBR and HYPEX have both reported on James joining Fortnite. The skin will reportedly come with included quests, too. You can earn rewards by completing quests, including items that “become more gold” as you complete quests, according to HYPEX.

LeBron James skin is coming next update!



– Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests

– Items become more gold as you complete quests! Unlock a custom goldness slider when all quests are complete! https://t.co/HV3M0byBXD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 5, 2021

James will star in Space Jam: A New Legacy, coming to theaters and HBO Max on July 16, meaning that this skin is likely joining the game to help promote the film. It’s possible that the skin could include a variant of James in his Tune Squad uniform.

LeBron’s son, Bronny James, an upcoming NCAA basketball prospect, has a strong connection to the gaming world. The 16-year-old signed a contract with FaZe Clan last summer under the moniker FaZe Bronny.

This also won’t be the first time that Fortnite has crossed over with the NBA. All 30 teams are represented in the NBA outfits that released in the in-game store earlier this year. Fans have been able to recreate LeBron in any of his team’s jerseys. But now, they should be getting the real thing.

Other skins in the Icon Series include Travis Scott, Marshmello, Major Lazer, Ninja, TheGrefg, LazarBeam, and Lachlan.