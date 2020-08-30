Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, joins FaZe Clan

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is joining FaZe Clan, the organization announced today.

The announcement comes just two days after FaZe revealed Philadelphia 76ers point-forward Ben Simmons had joined the organization as an investor and brand ambassador. Simmons is also signed to Clutch Sports, the same agency that signed LeBron James years ago.

He's got n̶e̶x̶t̶ now.



Join us in welcoming Bronny James to FaZe Clan 👑 pic.twitter.com/bbWAPUqHJr — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 30, 2020

Bronny’s connections with FaZe go beyond the announcement today. In 2019, the high school freshman basketball star teamed up with Josue “FaZe Sway” Sway to participate in Friday Fortnite. Bronny and his little brother Bryce were also pictured with Brian “FaZe Rug” Awadis in Dec. 2019 in a tweet posted on the FaZe Clan Twitter account. The details of Bronny’s contract or how the deal with FaZe will affect his content are unknown at this time.

Bronny is the heir apparent to the James family basketball throne. He gained national prominence when playing for Sierra Canyon School with Zaire Wade, son of retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Bronny played several games featured on ESPN. He began streaming regularly after the high school basketball season concluded. With high school sports in jeopardy due to the COVID pandemic, it appears he won’t be slowing down any time soon.

Bronny is following in his father’s footsteps by branching out of the basketball world and expanding his brand to other areas. Bronny took that approach and applied it to social media and content creation, amassing 4.3 million fans on TikTok alongside 323,000 Twitch followers.

Bronny James is also nasty at Fortnite. 🤣🔥 (via Bronny/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/YVcCAhqbNS — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 29, 2019

Bronny primarily streams NBA 2K and battle royale titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.