Leakers discover which Augments will appear in Fortnite Chapter 5

One feature is still due to appear in Fortnite Chapter 5 and that’s Augments. The latest leaks on Dec. 5 showed which Augments will be added to the game and how rare they will be to appear.

Renowned leaker iFireMonkey shared a list of Augments coming to Fortnite later in the season. According to the leaks, we’ll get 12 Augments when the feature is re-introduced, and 12 more will be added in future updates.

The falcon is not returning though. Image via Epic Games

Most of these Augments either help with survivability or allow you to lean into the use of a specific weapon mod, another feature introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5. For example, Laser Precision Augment slightly increases headshot damage for weapons equipped with a Laser as well as gives you a Rare weapon with a Laser mod.

A similar concept is applied to other mods like Muzzle Breaks and Suppressors. All of them are the most common Augments in terms of rarity so it shouldn’t be a problem to get them in your games.

From notable upcoming Augments (that will be disabled at first) fans pointed out Water Rifter. It rifts you into the air as if you were using a regular rift when you swim into a fishing spot, or if you stay in the water for 15 seconds. This just sounds too good in terms of mobility and movement especially if the circle takes you to the western part of the map where there are lots of lakes and rivers.

While Augments are an interesting addition to the game, many players agreed they don’t really want to see them return. “Dang it I was hoping that we wouldn’t get augments back,” one player wrote.